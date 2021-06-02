WINFIELD — The Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee decided it was about time former Judge James (Jimmy) Lee Thompson was recognized for his many contributions to his home county.
“Turning 100 years old this year, appears to be the perfect time to honor...Judge Thompson with the distinguished Outstanding Democrat of the Year Award,” Putnam County Democratic Party Chair Ben Barkey said in a news release.
This statewide recognition has been given each year for 36 years to a hardworking Democrat from each county.
“As Chair of the Outstanding Democrat Awards, I am thrilled that Judge Thompson is receiving this honor at this time in his life,” Karen Coria said in the release.
Judge Thompson served as circuit court judge in the 29th Judicial Court from 1962-1969, and a second term until he retired in 1976, according to the release. He was widely known as being a faithful and capable public servant. Judge Thompson was married for more than 70 years to the late Eloise Erwin Thompson, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 96.
“I think it’s great to be able to celebrate my 100th birthday and be recognized as an Outstanding Democrat. It just makes me feel like I’m ready to start over,” Thompson said.