HUNTINGTON — A former Putnam County EMS worker pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing fentanyl and morphine from his EMT truck.
Kelly Keene, 49, of Winfield, pleaded guilty to obtaining controlled substances by fraud and deception. He faces up to four years in prison at his Dec. 7 sentencing.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Kenne admitted he took vials of fentanyl and morphine in May 2019 while he was employed as a Putnam County Emergency Medical Technician. He took the narcotics from safes located within the truck for his own use when he was not authorized to do so.