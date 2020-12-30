WAYNE — A former Wayne County Courthouse employee has filed a federal lawsuit against the County Commission, claiming she was fired after asking that COVID-19 precautions such as mask wearing be followed.
The lawsuit was filed last week by Hoyt Glazer on behalf of Patricia Romans against the Wayne County Commission and its sheriff, Rick Thompson. The civil suit charges them with discrimination and retaliation for actions protected under the Family and Medical Leave Act and disability discrimination.
It seeks damages for lost wages and benefits, as well as emotional and physical harm that the plaintiff may have suffered. The plaintiff also seeks punitive damages. The defendants have not yet filed a response.
The lawsuit accuses the defendants of firing the plaintiff following the expiration of her FMLA leave for a lung-based illness, which she had received to help protect her from contracting COVID-19.
Glazer said Romans had requested the mask-wearing policy be followed, but the defendants refused to implement it.
According to the lawsuit, Romans was hired as a clerk in January 2019 and had the job of processing tax payments, along with other duties.
After Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay-at-home order in March, Romans’ doctor asked that she be allowed to work at home, but the defendants did not respond to her request over the next seven months.
Romans said the defendants did not follow mask mandates and her co-workers openly mocked her for wearing one by telling her she was “killing herself.”
In July, her doctor completed her application for FMLA leave, stating she would need it through the end of October. She was approved for unpaid leave; however, prior to her return, she received a letter saying she had been terminated the same day she was to return.
Glazer claims Romans’ termination was made in retaliation for her asking for assurance that employees would comply with the mask mandate and other protective conduct under FMLA.
“Defendants and their agents knew or reasonably should have known that their actions taken against Plaintiff were false, wanton, willful, and malicious and designed and intended solely to harm Ms. Romans,” he wrote.