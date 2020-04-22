Most everyone with experiences at the Greenbrier Classic/A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier have shared their memories of the tournament since Thursday's announcement that the tournament had been canceled for good. Among the things that made the tournament special, especially on a local level, was that West Virginia Amateur champions received an exemption into the field.
Several such players also strolled down memory lane, recalling their experiences representing the state against the world’s best golfers.
“It was one of the cooler weeks of my life,” said Mason Williams, a 20-year-old Bridgeport native now golfing at Georgia Southern. “It was the longest week of my life and the shortest week of my life. It was brutal and I never wanted to leave. It was such a mix of enjoyment and stress at the same time that I’d love to do any day of the week.”
For Williams, last fall’s event marked his PGA Tour debut, as it did for all of the state amateur champions. And while Williams has his entire golfing life ahead of him, tournament berths came at different points in life for in-state players.
Pat Carter appeared in his only Greenbrier Classic in 2013 after winning the West Virginia Amateur for the 13th time in 2012 at age 42. Carter could have chosen to pursue a life as a touring professional but turned it down in favor of starting a family and selling insurance. The Greenbrier Classic pitted Carter against several players he competed against coming up through junior golf and in regional and national amateur tournaments including Jim Furyk and Phil Mickelson.
“They were asking what I was doing and I didn’t really have to ask them what they were doing,” Carter said with a laugh. "It was something special. It’s hard to put into words what it meant to the state and I’m really happy that it happened.”
Both Sam O’Dell (2015 and 2018) and Christian Brand (2012 and 2018) got two cracks at the tournament. While neither made the cut, both played fairly well considering the size of the stage and the pressure that came with being the hometown favorite.
Brand used his 2011 appearance to springboard into a career as a touring professional, but his first tee shot at the Greenbrier Classic is a memory he will never forget.
“West Virginia is about as proud as it comes and once you have one of your own on the grandest stage of the sport, the state is going to show up,” Brand said. “I remember I got on the 10th tee [his first] and it isn’t even near the clubhouse or anything. But the 10th fairway was lined with a gallery on both sides two or three deep and I knew they were there to see me because I was playing with a couple of guys that were in the back of the field.
"I was third to tee off and they announced, ‘Christian Brand, from Charleston, West Virginia,’ and they went nuts. I was in my preshot routine behind the ball and one of my playing partners turned to the other and said, ‘I guess we’re playing with the crowd favorite today.’”
O’Dell’s golfing journey has been similar to Carter’s in that he never made the decision to turn pro, opting for a career in dentistry and raising two sons. A four-time winner of the state amateur, O’Dell has had his big moments in golf both in the state and beyond in national amateur events.
Still, as the date inched closer for his PGA Tour appearance in 2015, O’Dell said it was a feeling unlike any other he’d had in the world of golf.
“The second time was fun, too, and I was excited for sure, but you can’t replicate the first time,” O’Dell said. “I didn’t quit thinking about it from the time I knew I was going to play until I was at The Greenbrier. As a matter of fact, we were at the beach the week before and I always get into the ocean, I love the ocean. That time, I did not get into the ocean. I wasn’t even going to risk getting bitten by a shark or something. I couldn’t wait.”
While Thursday’s announcement disappointed golf fans across the state, it wasn’t a complete shock. Brand, who went on to earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour (formerly the Web.com Tour), said the tournament just couldn’t replicate the success it found in the early years.
“When you run an event that big, you need to have your money in order and the PGA Tour is a big enough agency that they will come down hard on you,” he said. “It was a good way for them to get out.
"I hate it," he continued. "The way it started it was first class, man. It had a reputation among players for always treating them the absolute best. Guys would come up to me on Tour and when I told them I was from West Virginia they’d say that the Greenbrier Classic was their favorite one and that they took their families every year. I could really see a decline and the deterioration over the years as a pro. We all wanted it to be the way it was at first.”
But to a man, all of them gushed about their experiences, no matter what phase of life it came in.
“I remember playing in the [state amateur] in 2010 and it was announced during the tournament that the winner would get into the Classic and the buzz around, it was just crazy,” Brand said. “It definitely made you want to win more. It was very unique and truly wonderful.”
“I remember practicing for a tournament when I was 14 or 15 and I’d be on the putting green saying, ‘This putt is to win the Amateur,’” Williams added. “And then last year I knew that if I win I get to play in the Classic and then things really snowballed. It was just such a cool gesture by everyone involved.”