CHARLESTON — Former Winfield Police Chief Ron Arthur has been named the West Virginia’s school safety and security administrator for the Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division.

As part of the Governor’s School Safety Initiative, developed through the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security earlier this year, the Division of Protective Services (Capitol Police) will now house the West Virginia School Safety and Security Division. As administrator of the new division, Arthur brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership skills to assist in the program’s development, according to a news release.

