HURRICANE — The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane, are sponsoring their 51st annual Fall Festival Crafts, Vendors and Book event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Crafters and vendors with a wide variety of merchandise, including jewelry, unusual and hand-crafted wood items, one-of-kind specialty bags, unique fabric and tole-painted gifts, and more will be available for holiday shopping. Shop for your favorite author among the many books for sale.
There will also be baked goodies, candies, pecans and the “famous” Forrest Burdette hot dogs, barbeques and drinks for sale. Come visit with friends and look for gifts and decorations.
The United Methodist Women support local, state and world mission projects with funds raised from community events.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.