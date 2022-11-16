HURRICANE — You don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving day to give thanks for your blessings this year.
The Teays Valley Ministerial Association is sponsoring its annual Community Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, a full week before America’s official turkey day.
The church hosting this year’s event is Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church at 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.
The Rev. Dr. Joe Kenaston, the host pastor, is looking forward to the community service.
“It will be an exciting celebration and Thanksgiving,” he says.
Kenaston is a native of Huntington who has served as a United Methodist pastor in West Virginia, Illinois, and Manchester, England. He joined the staff at Forrest Burdette as senior pastor in July 2021.
It didn’t take long for Kenaston to set down roots in his new community, joining local groups like Rotary Club of Putnam County and the Teays Valley Ministerial Association.
“The clergy meet monthly and pastors from any of the churches in the valley are welcome to participate,” Kenaston says.
The Teays Valley Ministerial Association was established more than 20 years ago. It is thanks to the TVMA that the Christian Community Cupboard (more commonly known as “Community Cupboard”) has a home in Hurricane.
“The pastors and churches recognized the need for providing basic assistance for neighbors,” Kenaston says. “The Community Cupboard is located at Forrest Burdette Memorial UMC and has support from many of the churches in the valley. The churches provide food, financial resources, and lots of servant hours assisting our neighbors.”
Members of the Ministerial Association are involved in another community ministry as well.
“Each pastor volunteers one month a year to provide volunteer on-call chaplains at CAMC-Teays Valley,” Kenaston notes.
The association also offers a community Easter Sunrise service once a year and sponsors the Baccalaureate Service for Hurricane High School.
This time of year, Kenaston and other local clergy are busy preparing for the Community Thanksgiving Service.
“Many of the pastors in the area will be participating in the service,” Kenaston says, “and Pastor Sonny Williams from Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene will be preaching.”
Special music will be provided by the Hurricane Civic Chorus, which is directed by Dr. Ilse-Renee Long.
During the worship service, an offering for the Woman’s Choice Pregnancy Resource Center will be collected. Following the service, a reception will be provided in the fellowship hall.
“Everyone is welcome to attend this year’s Community Thanksgiving Service,” Kenaston says, “as we give thanks for the many blessings God has given us.”
