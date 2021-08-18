WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools will participate in the USDA Seamless Summer Option (SSO) and the Community Eligibility Provision for the current 2021-22 school year.
These programs provide free breakfast and lunch to all students enrolled in Putnam County. Household applications are not required to receive free meals this school year. However, each school will distribute meal applications to collect household income data for other programs requiring this information or for families to become eligible for additional federal benefits that may be distributed this school year. If parents would instead use the online meal application process, they can access it at www.schoolcafe.com.
The following schools are designated as CEP schools, which are not required to complete any household applications for eligible benefits: Buffalo Elementary, Hometown Elementary, Poca Elementary, Rock Branch Elementary, and Lakeside Elementary.
All students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at all county schools. If your child is a virtual learning child interested in receiving free meals and would like to pre-order school meals for daily or weekly pick up, please get in touch with your child’s home school to register for meal pick up. In addition, if you have other non-school-age children under 18 and are interested in receiving free meals, please get in touch with your child’s home school location.
