ELEANOR — The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club will host a Membership Tea and Lecture on Sunday, May 7, at the Red House in Eleanor, West Virginia.
Joan C. Browning, one of nine Albany Freedom Riders on the last Freedom Ride, civil rights activist and celebrated author, will speak.
“Joan Browning has graciously accepted our invitation to be the keynote speaker at our tea,” Ivin Lee, president of the Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club, said in a news release. “We are so honored to have her presence and I know our members will be thrilled by her support of our organization.”
Browning is a freelance writer and lecturer living in the mountains of Greenbrier County, West Virginia. She is also a member of the Greenbrier Democratic Women’s Club.
Mike Pushkin, chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party Executive Committee and former State Sen. Richard Lindsay (D) 8th Senatorial District, Putnam, have also been invited to speak.
All club members and associate members are encouraged to attend and asked to bring a guest. Finger food, tea and other refreshments will be served.
The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club was founded in 1996 and is affiliated with the West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women, Inc. Club membership is available to registered, Democratic Party, Putnam County voters.
