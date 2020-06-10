WAYNE — A 60-bed nursing home in Wayne County was promptly deemed a coronavirus hot spot in mid-April after more than 70 residents and employees tested positive for the virus known to target elderly people.
Fifty-two days after the first positive test, staff and employees at the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center got the result they pushed toward in recent weeks — no active COVID-19 cases.
Thirty-eight residents and 39 staff have now overcome the virus, the center announced last week. Nine residents died as a result of the virus. It’s a credit to how administration, staff and the community dealt with the outbreak over the course of two months.
Executive Director Cindy Cooper said patients who tested positive for the virus were separated from patients who had tested negative in the facility, visits from family were discontinued and residents were kept in their rooms during the outbreak.
But as much change as they experienced, she said the quality of care never did.
“Our goal is to make sure they had quality care, and they did,” said Cooper. “The employees are amazing. They work so hard and are dedicated. When residents come here, they’re our family and we treat them like they are our own.”
Pamela G. May, a patient from Huntington who tested positive for COVID-19, credits the care, compassion and attention to her needs as one of the reasons for her recovery.
“Oh, my goodness, they checked on us every two hours to see if we needed anything — activities, made sure we had everything, like People magazine and puzzles, making everything seem as normal as possible,” May said.
Once the outbreak began, Cooper said employees had to adjust to the situation not only while on the clock at work, but also when they left at the end of their shift, isolating themselves from other individuals, including family members, to curb the spread of the virus in the facility and community.
“As employees, we only had each other, because when we went home we weren’t around our families. My daughter is a teenager, and she spent over a month with her grandmother and we didn’t see each other. Several of our staff have small children, and they sent them to their grandparents,” Cooper said.
Those employees who needed a place to stay were offered free rooms by the local Pioneer Motel in Wayne, where they could stay throughout the duration of the outbreak. Cooper said that kind of selflessness, among other gestures from residents in town, made it possible for the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center to come out on top.
“The community was amazing. We can’t say enough about them. They conducted church services in the parking lot, brought us food from so many different places and families. People brought signs; family members would FaceTime residents,” she said.
“That and prayer got us through this.”
Eighty-six of the 103 cases in Wayne County occurred at the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Seventy-seven of the 88 individuals who have recovered are also in that same building, but it doesn’t mean the battle is over for the residents and staff.
“As much as we want to hug everybody and celebrate, we can’t. You have to still wear your mask and continue to practice good hygiene and socially distance yourself,” said Cooper. “Everything we’ve been doing to get through this has to continue. We all know it can happen again.”
Their efforts drew recognition from American Medical Facilities Management (AMFM) leadership. The company operates care facilities in 17 counties across the Mountain State.
“In the wake of this extremely challenging situation and considering the heartbreaking loss of residents loved by families and employees, Wayne is a shining example of a team determined to conquer the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Jonathan Lilly, AMFM chief medical officer. “I think we all can proudly point to the willing collaboration of the Wayne N&RC employees, AMFM leadership, Wayne County Health Department and the local hospital system for a quick and best possible end to the tragic reality we all faced together.”
The center is finalizing preparations for a parade for their patients at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Friends and family members will line the parking lot to celebrate with a “Heart, Honk and Holler” parade to wave and support the patients and employees. Parade participants will be encouraged to make signs with hearts on them.
“It will be one of the most blessed sights I can think of,” said Cooper. “To see our patients outside and the sun shining on their faces and waving to their loved ones, it will just be amazing.”
The Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care nursing home in Morgantown — one of the first nursing homes in West Virginia with a COVID-19 outbreak — also reported last week that all patients who tested positive have fully recovered from the virus, Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said.
Sundale had 40 residents and 15 employees who tested positive for COVID-19. Five residents died as a result of the virus.