POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Fruth Pharmacy has announced winners from its end-of-the-year 2019 Moonlight Madness Event.
Moonlight Madness is held each mid-December. It is a Christmas sales event where Fruth offers extended hours for the day and chances to register for prizes.
David Dunlap won a 55-inch TV with Roku. Dunlap is a resident of Buffalo, West Virginia and registered at Fruth Pharmacy in Eleanor.
Chris Homer won a $500 gift card. Homer is a resident of Gallipolis, Ohio.
Fruth Pharmacy is a family-owned company that has been in business for 67 years. Fruth Pharmacy has a total of 31 locations in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.