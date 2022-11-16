The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Presentation To Bill O'Dell Legacy Fund copy.jpg

Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy, presents a $10,000 check to the Bill O’Dell Legacy Fund.

 Submitted photo

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Fruth Pharmacy has donated $10,000 to kickstart the Bill O’Dell Legacy Fund.

“The Legacy Fund was set up in memory of Bill O’Dell, director of the Putnam County Wellness Coalition who passed away unexpectantly in 2019,” a news release from Fruth Pharmacy stated. “O’Dell worked tirelessly toward the greater good of the youth in Putnam County and surrounding areas for over 30 years. O’Dell focused his efforts on educating young adults about the dangers of addiction and the importance of education. Those who knew O’Dell, whether through friendship, work, or his mentorship, describe him as ‘passionate and selfless’.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.