Cpl. William B. Fulks

HURRICANE — The Marine Corps League Cpl. William B. Fulks Detachment 1474 will host a 5K/10K run or walk on Saturday, May 22, at Meeks Mountain Trail at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane.

The race will start at 9 a.m.

The Meeks Family will be in attendance; the parents of the late Cpl. Fulks will serve as race starters and trophy presenters.

The Detachment, friends and family will also have a memorial service at Fulks’ gravesite at Forest Memorial Park, 2240 Midland Trail, Milton, at 6 p.m. on May 18.

Fulks was a Milton/Ona resident who joined the Marine Corps shortly after graduating Cabell Midland High School. While deployed to Iraq with 2nd Marine Recon Battalion, his Humvee hit an IED on May 1, 2006. Fulks was severely wounded and died from his injuries on May 18, 2006, just three days after his 23rd birthday.

Proceeds from this race will support Marine Corps League Cpl. William B. Fulks Detachment 1474’s mission to serve veterans of this area.

Entry fee is $40, which includes T-shirts for all participants and prizes for podium winners.

The event will go on rain or shine.

For more information, contact Vince Turley at v.turley@hotmail.com or 304-668-2896. Visit the race website at https://aptiming.com/race/1167.

