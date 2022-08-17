The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220214_hds_muwomen
Buy Now

Marshall’s CC Mays, left, looks to pass against University of Texas at El Paso’s Avery Crouse during a women’s basketball game on Feb. 13 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — It’s a full schedule for the Marshall University women’s basketball team.

Head coach Tony Kemper announced 12 non-conference opponents earlier this week, rounding out the 2022-23 schedule after the Thundering Herd’s conference opponents were announced last month.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.