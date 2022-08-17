HUNTINGTON — It’s a full schedule for the Marshall University women’s basketball team.
Head coach Tony Kemper announced 12 non-conference opponents earlier this week, rounding out the 2022-23 schedule after the Thundering Herd’s conference opponents were announced last month.
The Herd opens the season with a visit to Purdue on Nov. 10 and will welcome West Virginia Wesleyan to the Cam Henderson Center for its home opener five days later on Nov. 15.
Then comes another road trip, this time to Savannah, Georgia, for a weekend tournament, the Savannah Invite, where Marshall will line up against UT Marton, Purdue Fort Wayne and Norfolk State on consecutive days from Nov. 21-23.
Three of the next four contests will be played back at the Cam Henderson Center against Duquesne (Nov. 27), Davis & Elkins (Dec. 4) and Wright State (Dec. 10), with a road game at Morehead State (Nov. 30) sandwiched in between.
A marquee game on the non-conference slate is a road contest against South Florida, which has played in the women’s NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons.
Marshall closes non-conference play with a pair of home matchups against St. Bonaventure (Dec. 18) and UT Chattanooga (Dec. 21) and will have eight days off before opening Sun Belt Conference play, the Herd’s debut season in the league.
Marshall will have nine games at home and nine on the road in conference play.
The Herd will play against the other six teams in the East Division with home/away series, and then will play six teams from the West Division.
Along with Marshall, the East Division consists of Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, JMU and Old Dominion. The team’s West Division opponents are Texas State, Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Troy and Southern Miss.
Marshall finished with an overall record of 15-13 in 2021, its first winning season in three years, and won 10 conference games for the second time under Kemper.
All tip times and broadcast information for Marshall’s conference schedule will be released when available.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.