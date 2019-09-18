The Putnam Herald

HURRICANE - The annual Hurricane Harvest Festival is set for 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hurricane City Park.

This mostly free, family oriented festival will feature magic shows by magician Mark Wood at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and live classic rock music by Mindbender from 4-6 p.m.

There will also be a chili cook-off and doughnut-eating contest with prizes, inflatables and hayrides.

For the chili contest, sponsored by BB&T, judging will start at noon and the public can taste samples at 12:30 p.m.

While admission is free, there will also be lots of vendors, crafters and food trucks selling their wares.

Vendor spots are still available. Call 304-562-1150 or email events at hurricanewv.com.

For vendor applications, visit www.hurricanewv.com/things-to-do/events.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.