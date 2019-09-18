The Putnam Herald
HURRICANE - The annual Hurricane Harvest Festival is set for 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hurricane City Park.
This mostly free, family oriented festival will feature magic shows by magician Mark Wood at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and live classic rock music by Mindbender from 4-6 p.m.
There will also be a chili cook-off and doughnut-eating contest with prizes, inflatables and hayrides.
For the chili contest, sponsored by BB&T, judging will start at noon and the public can taste samples at 12:30 p.m.
While admission is free, there will also be lots of vendors, crafters and food trucks selling their wares.
Vendor spots are still available. Call 304-562-1150 or email events at hurricanewv.com.
For vendor applications, visit www.hurricanewv.com/things-to-do/events.