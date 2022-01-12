HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded more than $7.25 million from the CARES Act to homeless shelters and food pantries, including Facing Hunger Foodbank, which received $1 million to expand its warehouse.
The award will allow Facing Hunger to purchase a new building, additional coolers, hire staff members and provide an on-site location for the community. The award was announced before the end of 2021.
“Jim Justice has been a great partner to us for a few years now, and was actually the first governor to include the two state food banks in (a) legislative budget. He is aware of our work,” said Cyndi Kirkhart, chief executive officer of Facing Hunger.
With hopes of purchasing the building connected to the warehouse, Kirkhart will present a proposal to the building owner this week. Facing Hunger has had the same warehouse since it opened in 2014, distributing 5 million pounds in the first year compared to its 2020 distribution of 16 million pounds.
“The lack of space is what really kept our program expansion down because you can’t expand and distribute in a space you don’t have,” Kirkhart said.
She is planning to start renovations in April.
Kirkhart said she knows the funding is a result of her staff’s engagement in the program and the community to serve over 115,000 West Virginians.
“I have the best team in the world. Everyone is committed to the mission and vision of our work. When you do good work, those awards come,” Kirkhart said. “We try really hard to not only be good partners with the communities that we serve, but with our donors, and are responsive to the needs of our community. We don’t claim to know everything, so we go out and talk to our communities.”
Facing Hunger will hire 10 more positions to add to its 37-member staff, including its 10 drivers. With the food bank’s recent work with Mingo County, it will also look for a distribution center in that county, as well as staff members.
The staff at Facing Hunger has always envisioned a food pantry that would be accessible to the community. The food bank has partnered with the Dietetics Department at Marshall University and various educational actionists to teach the community how to eat healthier and provide recipes for the foods offered.
“With the expansion of a food pantry, we will be able to have more (of) a choice pantry, where people will be able to come in and select the items,” Kirkhart said.
The pantry will also help with the Medically Indicated Food Box Program that provides nutritional foods to surrounding counties. The food box includes meals for health care patients who are maintaining a healthy diet.
“Rather than us going out and doing a mobile distribution, where people are having to drive and pick up the boxes, we will then go on-site and the folks can come when it is convenient for them,” Kirkhart said.
Four months before the CARES Act award, Facing Hunger also received a $600,000 grant announced by Justice to reach more counties with its Medically Indicated Food Box Program. Since then, the food bank has reached the counties of Mingo, Logan, Lincoln and Mason, along with its distribution in Cabell County and Williamson.
The reimbursement-based grant will allow the food bank to continue providing the boxes to the outside counties in 2022.