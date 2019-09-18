The Putnam Herald
WINFIELD - Calling all expectant parents: Your soon-to-arrive bundle of joy could come with a bundle of useful prizes.
If you, or someone you know, are expecting a baby sometime around the first full week of October, your "new arrival" could be honored as this year's Putnam County future 4- H'er.
The Putnam County Leaders' Association, in celebration of National 4-H Week, Oct. 6-12, will be showering the first Putnam County Baby born on or after Oct. 6, 2019, with gifts. This will mark the 28th year of recognizing a "Future 4-H'er".
To be eligible, the October baby must be pre-registered with the Putnam County 4-H Office by calling 304-586-0217 or emailing emma.browning@mail.wvu.edu as soon as possible. The baby and family must reside in Putnam County, and the parents must be willing to allow photos to be taken for publicity when the baby is "showered" with gifts from 4-H'ers.
The "Future 4-H'er" will receive a layette full of gifts donated by members of the local Putnam County 4-H Clubs.
