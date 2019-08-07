WINFIELD — West Virginia University Extension Service in Putnam County is accepting applications for the 2019 Putnam County Master Gardener Program, as well as MG programs in surrounding counties.
This program consists of a volunteer training course designed to provide home gardeners with the information and skills necessary to share their experience and knowledge with others. Starting in September, there will be 13, three-hour night classes held weekly.
Those interested in participating should attend an orientation meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Putnam County Library (4219 State Route 34 Hurricane, phone, 304-757-7308).
In exchange for 40 hours of indoor and outdoor instruction, candidates agree to donate 40 hours of volunteer service to West Virginia University Extension Service. Volunteer activities currently carried out by Master Gardeners in Putnam County include participation in: community gardens to provide vegetables for the local food bank; garden-based learning programs with the teachers and students of the Putnam County school system; assisting WVU Extension Service with Farmers' Markets and Putnam County Fair activities.
Last year, the Putnam County MG assisted nearly 2,200 students in garden-based learning programs.
The students plant, manage, harvest, weigh, sell and eat vegetables that they grow themselves.
There is a program fee of $100 ($120 for couples) to cover the cost of the training manual and other materials. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 31.
For more information and to receive an application, call 304-586-0217 or visit the West Virginia University Extension office located in the Old Winfield Courthouse.
Programs and activities offered by the West Virginia University Extension Service are available to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, political beliefs, sexual orientation, national origin, and marital or family status.