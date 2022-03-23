The specific duties of the county assessor are to discover, list, and value all real and personal property within the boundaries of the county they serve for ad valorem (at value) tax purposes.
Like much of the country, Putnam County has experienced a booming real estate market over the past several years, even more so the past two years. The average sale price on properties in Putnam County have increased in the neighborhood of 20% since 2019 alone.
Per standards set forth by the West Virginia Property Valuation Training and Procedures Commission (PVTPC), the required ratio to market value studies must be between 90-110% of the market value. Because of this standard or requirement, the assessor must adjust values based on current market conditions.
Market value is the most profitable price which a property should bring in a competitive and open market under all conditions, requisite to a fair sale, the buyer and seller each acting prudently and knowledgeably, and assuming the price is not affected by undue stimulus.
As a part of the discovery and list process, new property owners should expect to receive a sales questionnaire from the assessor shortly after the transaction. This is an important document in determining whether the sale was a valid, open-market, arms-length transaction, the property’s use or change in use, tax class, and more.
Only sales verified as being valid open-market transactions are included in analysis and ratio studies when determining fair market value, so it is important for the assessor to receive accurate information regarding all sales.
In addition to the real estate market soaring, new and used vehicle prices have also increased significantly since 2019. Fortunately, for Tax Year 2022 values, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, by executive order, rolled vehicle values back to the values used for the 2021 tax year — avoiding a 25% increase in vehicle values. West Virginia Assessors are hopeful our governor will again roll back vehicle values for Tax Year 2023, but no word of this has been received to date.
The Personal Property Return filing period runs July 1 through Oct. 1 annually. Personal property owners are urged to file their return annually to avoid having to file a supplemental assessment and paying a 6% penalty.
The Business Personal Property filing period runs July 1 thru Sept. 1 annually. Owners are encouraged to file their return annually to avoid an arbitrary assessment and being assessed a $100 penalty.
Yearly dog registration may be completed when filing personal property returns. The cost is $3 per dog.
In other news, The Putnam County Assessor’s Office has started reappraisal efforts for the 2023 Tax Year. As required by West Virginia code, approximately one-third of the parcels in the county must be field visited by the assessor and his staff annually. The purpose of the visit is to verify and collect data on properties to help determine fair market value for taxation.
Districts to be field visited this year include Bancroft Town, Buffalo District, Buffalo Town, Eleanor Town, Nitro Town, Poca District, Poca Town, and Union District.
The assessor deputies drive county vehicles with a county license plate. The vehicles are clearly marked on the sides with the language “Putnam County Assessor (304) 586-0206.” Our field deputies are dressed in uniform and have photo ID.
It is important for property owners to disclose to field deputies during the visit any information about the property they feel affects the fair market value if the property were to sell on the open market — whether a positive or negative impact of the value.
Money saving discounts are available to those who qualify.
The Homestead Exemption Application filing period runs from July 1 thru Dec. 1. Property owners who will be 65 years of age on or before June 30 of the year for which applying, or those who are totally and permanently disabled and not gainfully employed, can qualify for this exemption. The Homestead Exemption exempts the first $20,000 in assessed value from taxation.