GO-WV’s second annual Gas & Oil Day in the capitol brought together more than 20 companies and organizations across the state’s natural gas and oil sector, along with lawmakers and students from Putnam County’s George Washington Middle School.
George Washington Middle School science teacher Maureen Miller and her students are introduced on the House and Senate floors during GO-WV's second annual Gas & Oil Day in the capitol.
George Washington Middle School science teacher Maureen Miller and her students are pictured during GO-WV’s second annual Gas & Oil Day in the capitol.
CHARLESTON — West Virginia energy and its benefits to the region were on full display at the State Capitol today last month as the Gas & Oil Association of West Virginia (GO-WV) held its second annual Gas & Oil Day in the capitol.
The event, which convened more than 20 companies and organizations across the state’s natural gas and oil sector, along with lawmakers and students from Putnam County’s George Washington Middle School, emphasized the industry’s role in job creation, energy affordability and access, and boosting key industries in the state like manufacturing.
“We constantly talk about the positive impacts our industry delivers that stretch far beyond the state’s core producing counties,” said Maribeth Anderson, GO-WV Board President. “Today, our elected officials were able to see it firsthand and truly understand the work GO-WV and our members — as America’s 5th largest energy producing state — do creates long-term growth opportunities for West Virginia and all of us who live here.”
Also in attendance were students from Maureen Miller’s science class at George Washington Middle School. Miller has attended GO-WV’s science teacher workshop for the past three years and has implemented petroleum-based learning and STEM education in her curriculum. The students, along with Miller, were introduced on both the House and Senate floor.
“The future of energy is very bright in West Virginia,” Miller said. “My students always enjoy learning about our natural gas and oil, and I look forward to seeing this industry continue to grow.”
Participating organizations included: Antero Resources, APTIM, Ascent Consulting & Engineering, Bowles Rice, Diversified Energy, E&H Manufacturing, Eastern Gas Transmission & Storage, Environmental Solutions & Innovations, Marathon Petroleum, McIntyre Mineral Holdings, Northeast Natural Energy, Pillar Energy, Public Service Commission of West Virginia, Seneca Technologies, Shale Crescent USA, Southwestern Energy, TC Energy, Valence Drilling Fluids, Women’s Energy Network, and WV 811.
