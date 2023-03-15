The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia energy and its benefits to the region were on full display at the State Capitol today last month as the Gas & Oil Association of West Virginia (GO-WV) held its second annual Gas & Oil Day in the capitol.

The event, which convened more than 20 companies and organizations across the state’s natural gas and oil sector, along with lawmakers and students from Putnam County’s George Washington Middle School, emphasized the industry’s role in job creation, energy affordability and access, and boosting key industries in the state like manufacturing.

