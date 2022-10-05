The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WINFIELD — General Drug Pharmacy, a new establishment that prides itself on being fast, friendly, and local, according to a news release, officially opened to the public in early September.

The full-service pharmacy offers prescription medications as well as over-the-counter medicines and supplements for healthy living. Drive-thru service and curbside delivery are also available as well as patient education, unit dose packaging and immunizations.

