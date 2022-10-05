WINFIELD — General Drug Pharmacy, a new establishment that prides itself on being fast, friendly, and local, according to a news release, officially opened to the public in early September.
The full-service pharmacy offers prescription medications as well as over-the-counter medicines and supplements for healthy living. Drive-thru service and curbside delivery are also available as well as patient education, unit dose packaging and immunizations.
“We hope to grow and develop into the healthcare hub of Winfield and the surrounding areas,” Matt Brown, pharmacist and owner of General Drug Pharmacy, said in the release. “As we grow, so will our services to reach more patients and provide better access to good healthcare in Putnam County.”
General Drug Pharmacy strives for a small-town feel and welcoming atmosphere for patrons.
“This true local hometown feel, where we know your name and provide true care and concern for the patient and the family, will go hand in hand with each service we provide,” said Brown.
General Drug Pharmacy can contract with all available third parties and work in conjunction with doctors and facilities throughout the Tri-State Area.
The pharmacy is located at 12044 Winfield Road in Winfield.
Hours of operations are from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.
