WINFIELD, W.Va. — Considering what it’s been through, Winfield must feel pretty good about getting back to .500 — no matter how it happened.
The Generals scored just 18 first-half points and shot only 29.5 percent for the game Friday night, but used a third-quarter surge to earn a 53-45 Cardinal Conference high school boys basketball victory against short-handed Herbert Hoover.
Christian Frye knocked down three straight corner 3-pointers in the third period and scored 16 points to pace Winfield (5-5). Frye also grabbed seven rebounds and was the lone General to reach double figures in either category.
Winfield built leads as large as 19 points in the third and fourth quarters, but the Huskies (3-9) kept playing until the end and whittled their deficit back to single digits. It marked the third straight win for the Generals, who began the season 2-5.
“It does (feel good),’’ said Winfield coach Chris Stephens. “We learned a little bit tonight. We just haven’t learned to win. Early in the season, we lost some close games, and we’re still trying to get there all the way.’’
The Generals were up 18-13 at halftime as poor shooting hampered Winfield and 10 turnovers stymied Hoover. Frye’s quick barrage of threes in the third quarter helped stretch a 26-17 advantage into a 38-19 lead and the Generals maintained control afterward.
“We’ve just struggled,’’ Stephens said. “I’ve told the kids this year that we’re playing really hard and we’re getting up and down, so we’re getting more shots, which is why we’re scoring where we’re scoring as far as points per game. But we’re not shooting well. We don’t have anybody who is really shooting well.
“So the hard part of it is that on any given night, we’ve got several guys who can score in double figures. We just don’t know where it’s going to come from on a given night.’’
Blake Morris added nine points and Hunter Morris grabbed eight rebounds for Winfield, which led 39-32 off the boards. The Generals played without 6-foot-5 senior Donovan Craft.
The Huskies were also without one of their big men, 6-4 Trey Chapman (12.8 points per game), who is nursing an ankle injury but could return for Monday’s important game at sectional rival Braxton County. Hoover, which also had two others suspended for Friday’s game, dressed just nine players.
“That hurt,’’ said Josh Stricker, the Huskies’ first-year coach. “Whenever you’ve got guys coming on the floor for the first time, they don’t really know the offense. We were a little bit limited tonight in what we could run, but I was still proud of them. They went out there and played their hearts out.’’
Grant Bonner led Hoover with 14 points and Josh Swecker had eight rebounds. The Huskies shot 52 percent in the second half and their bench outscored Winfield’s 18-12, but Hoover ended with 19 turnovers.
“We’ve still got to do the little things better,’’ Stricker said. “We’ve still got to box out, we’ve still got it work it in a little more. Even though we were down a post player, it’s still good to go inside out. With our offense, it does require a little bit of that. But I was still exceptionally happy with the way we played tonight. We hit a couple more shots and it’s a different game.’’