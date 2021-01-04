The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, Dec. 1. The Putnam County Rotary Club meets at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays as announced at Area 34 in Hurricane. For more information, visit www.putnamrotary.com.
Putnam county is a healthy and attractive place to live, but the message may have been lost in recent months with daily attention to the COVID pandemic.
Now, Generation Putnam, a local group sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, is encouraging community action in projects that support healthy practices through public recognition.
“We found many positive things happening in here,” Shelley Porter told the Rotary Club this morning. “But many people don’t know about them,” she said.
“We don’t advertise them, and we don’t have written policies in place.”
Porter is the spouse of the Rotary club’s president, Brandon Porter.
Olivia Morris, a Hurricane native who presently serves as a director for Generation West Virginia groups in the southern part of the state, announced that application has been made for a “Healthy People Healthy Places” award.
“We are partnering with civic and faith-based groups for more community involvement,” Morris said, “and Rotary is a good place to start.”
The local club counts among its active members president-elect Kim Riddle (United Way), Chamber director Ashley Glance, past president Cynthia Farley (Health Board chair), two board members of Putnam Aging, a County Commissioner, and two members of the State Legislature.
The Healthy People, Healthy Places program is in its second year, sponsored by the Governor’s office through the Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR website says the recognition seeks to improve health “by implementing policies and programs that will help West Virginians eat better, move more, and be tobacco free.”
Morris mentioned the local work on nature walking trails by Rotary, Toyota and AmeriCorps volunteers. Several food banks are in operation. Farmers’ markets and community gardens have been operated in the county. Morris mentioned the agricultural program at Buffalo High School, and the student cultivation programs supported by the WVU Extension service at several elementary schools.
There are also adult basketball programs and recreational groups in several local churches. And not least are the 4-H Clubs and animal husbandry activities in the area.