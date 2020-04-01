HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Transit Authority has been helping people get around the area for nearly 50 years.
Launched in the 1970s, the TTA provides bus service throughout the Huntington, Barboursville and Milton areas, including service to the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center and Huntington Mall.
The TTA operates out of a center on 4th Avenue and 13th Street near downtown Huntington, where representatives provide information about bus fares, routes and schedules.
Bus service is provided on daytime routes between 6:15 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. Monday through Saturday, while night service is offered from 6:15 to 11:15 p.m. on modified routes.
The TTA also offers the “Green Machine” for Marshall University students, who can use the bus to get to and from locations in the Huntington area that are popular with Marshall students via nine daytime and three nighttime bus routes.
More information about routes and fares is available online at www.tta-wv.com or by calling 304-529-RIDE (7433).
— The Herald-Dispatch