HUNTINGTON — As a defensive lineman, Marshall’s Isaiah Gibson Sr. knows his primary responsibility is to chase down ball carriers and rush the passer.
Lucky for him, he’s getting some extra practice these days, chasing around Junior, his son, who is figuring out how to slip out of his father’s grasp.
But for a few moments, Gibson held his son as he spoke with media members about his excitement ahead of the start of the 2022 football season, and it means even more for him to be able to do it with family by his side the whole way.
“I couldn’t do it with my dad, so I’m trying to do it with (his son) and let him see (the game),” Gibson said. “If there’s another way he wants to do, if (he doesn’t) want to play football, I’m not gonna make him, though.
“He likes throwing stuff, though, so I think he might end up being a quarterback.”
If Junior is anything like Senior, he’ll eventually find his way onto the field. Gibson, listed on Marshall’s roster as a redshirt sophomore, transferred to Marshall after spending three seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats.
After redshirting in 2019, he appeared in 16 games over the next two seasons but never found his way into a more prominent role in the Wildcats’ defensive front.
That’s one thing that made Marshall so intriguing to Gibson.
“The guys have respected me since the first day. I just had to get to know some of them,” Gibson said. “It’s different coming in knowing that I can compete and play from the start. My situation at Kentucky, like, I was playing behind Josh Paschal on the line. Coming here is an opportunity to make a name for myself and try and win a championship.”
Paschal was the heart and soul of the UK defensive front and, because of his versatility and ability to play any position on the line, became a prime target for teams in the 2022 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round.
But in playing behind Paschal, Gibson learned how to make himself just as versatile, and given his 6-foot-3, 310-pound stature, it’s immediately made him a key piece of Marshall’s defensive line upon arrival.
“I can play anywhere from a 5 to a 0, so (Marshall head coach Charles Huff is) telling me that he’s not going to lock me up to just one spot, that he’ll let me be versatile in all places and play like I’m me,” Gibson said. “I’m glad he’s doing that and giving me the opportunity to be me.”
That flexibility to play at any position across the defensive line has allowed Gibson to take the field with a clear head and focus on execution, a tremendous weight off his shoulders as the team has progressed through spring ball, summer workouts and now fall practice periods in preparation for the team’s first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
Just six days stand between Gibson and the rest of the team from opening the 2022 season at home Saturday against Norfolk State.
“We’re getting to show what we’ve been brewing for seven months and how much hard work we’ve put in,” Gibson said. “Marshall’s here. We haven’t arrived, but we’re coming to play.”
But for the next five days, the Herd players will still line up against one another on the practice field, something Huff said he realizes can get monotonous after so many days in a row.
“Every year I’ve been in this thing, you get to that point in camp — everybody is tired of hitting each other,” Huff said. “Where we are, especially with our first two groups, there’s a lot of competitiveness. You’re not just hitting a dummy. You’re hitting a guy that’s hitting back.”
That just means it’s up to the players to bring the right energy into the building, and if that happens, they know their head coach will match it and bring out the best in them.
“He means what he says. With him it’s always hear the message and not the tone,” Gibson said of Huff, who can be animated throughout practice. “He’s a loud guy and likes to yell, but he always means good and is going to steer you in the right direction.”