The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolate coating.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — A new fruit-flavored cookie will join the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond's lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolate coating. It will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online direct shipment only, according to the Girl Scouts.

