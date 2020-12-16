CHARLESTON — Several local Girl Scouts have received the highest honors that Girl Scouts can achieve at their grade level.
The Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, gives girls the chance to show that they are a leader who is organized, determined and dedicated to improving their community. Earning the award puts them among an exceptional group of girls who have used their knowledge and leadership skills to make a difference in the world.
The following local Cadettes earned the Silver Award:
- Khali Short — Ona
- Ashton Warner — Hurricane
- Bailey Philyaw —
- Hurricane
- Kayla Taylor — Winfield
- Grace Knapp — Hurricane
The Girl Scout Bronze Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Junior can earn, gives girls the chance to team up to make a difference in their community, learn important leadership skills, discover new passions and watch how seemingly small actions make a big difference.
The following local Juniors earned the Bronze Award:
- Stella Foster — Scott Depot
- Riley Harris — Hurricane
- Kenzie Hendren — Winfield
- Alexis Ruby — Scott Depot
- Sophie Sample — Scott Depot
- Morrighan Herrick-Terry — Huntington
Before earning the awards, the Girl Scouts were responsible for learning information regarding issues they are passionate about. They then implemented plans of action to make a difference in their communities.
“Earning the Girl Scout Silver or Bronze Award is a wonderful accomplishment. These Girl Scouts are recipients of this award because of their dedication to and passion for making the world a better place,” said Beth Casey, chief executive officer for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, in a news release.
For more information about the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, visit http://bdgsc.org.