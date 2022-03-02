On Friday night, Class AAA No. 6 Nitro proved once again that it’s just different come trophy-winning time.
The host Wildcats got a big first-half from Taylor Maddox, a dominant performance inside from center Emily Lancaster and some big shots down the stretch from freshman Ava Edwards, and that, combined with timely, stingy defense was enough to earn a 52-46 win over No. 4 Ripley on Friday, giving Nitro the Region 4 Section 1 title.
With the win, the Wildcats (16-8) earned the right to host Wayne in one regional co-final on Tuesday after the Pioneers dropped a 52-38 decision at Logan on Friday night. Logan will host Ripley, with the winners advancing to the state tournament.
It’s a journey that by now Nitro knows all too well, having made two straight trips to the Charleston Coliseum, including capturing the program’s first state championship last year. Up against a Vikings team that came to Nitro on Feb. 9 and won by the exact same score as Friday’s contest — 52-46 — the Wildcats seemed to rediscover the formula it lost during a 3-7 stretch late in the season.
Part of that formula on Friday was certainly Lancaster, who finished with game-highs in points (17) and rebounds (12) and all on 8-of-11 shooting. That included eight of Nitro’s 10 third-quarter points, and her boards led an effort that saw the Wildcats outrebound Ripley 33-21.
“She’s an animal,” Nitro coach Pat Jones said. “That was the goal coming into the game. I told them if we were going to win, we had to outrebound them and we had to finish better around the basket than we did the first time and we had to make free throws.”
Edwards is far from being one of those seniors and had largely been a non-factor in the last two games between the schools, having been held scoreless in seven quarters entering Friday’s final period. The Vikings’ Erin Ryan hit a pair of free throws to start the fourth quarter to give Ripley a 42-41 lead, completing a rally from down 10 late in the second quarter and putting momentum squarely with the visitors.
But Edwards, who had attempted just two shots to that point, calmly stepped into a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession and swished it, adding a free throw and another pivotal bucket with 1:57 to go as Nitro wouldn’t relinquish the lead again.
“The freshman is finally moving away and the sophomore is starting to come in,” Jones said.
Finally, with the game hanging in the balance in the final period, Nitro put the clamps down on Ripley’s offense. The Vikings (18-6) scored just five points and went without a field goal in the fourth (0 for 12) and finished just 14 for 45 (31%) from the floor. Edwards’ late basket pushed the Nitro lead to 49-44 and the Vikings wouldn’t get within a possession the rest of the way.
Ripley sophomore forward Sophie Nichols, who lit up Winfield to the tune of 34 points in a sectional semifinal win on Wednesday, found herself in foul trouble from the jump, collecting three in the first half and a fourth and fifth in the latter stages of the fourth quarter. Off the floor for significant stretches, she struggled to find her rhythm, finishing with seven points on 2-for-10 shooting, and though McKennan Hall finished with 18 points to go with 11 from Kyanah Baldwin and 10 from Ryan, it just wasn’t quite enough to take up the slack.
Maddox finished with 14 points for Nitro with 12 coming in the first half as the Wildcats built a 31-24 halftime lead. Patricia Ward added 11 points with Edwards chipping in five assists.