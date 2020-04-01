Even with the ever-mounting threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, candidates in this year’s Republican race for West Virginia House of Delegates District 22 continue to make their case for voters heading to the polls in the upcoming primary election.
The District 22 House seat, which covers parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam counties, is currently held by two incumbents: Republican Joe Jeffries, first elected in 2018, and Republican Zack Maynard, first elected in 2016. Both are running for re-election. They are challenged by Nicholas Garrett Young, a native of Culloden and an 18-year-old senior at Hurricane High School who says he wanted to offer a different perspective to voters.
“I’ve lived in this district for a few years now — I think ever since I was around 8 years old — so I’ve gotten to interact with the community,” Young said. “I know tons of people — I’ve been across the entire district multiple times, so I’ve gotten to see the situation here and I just thought that I could throw my hat in and see if I could offer something unique, something different. I’m not trying to say the current delegates are bad — I’m friends with them — but I’d just like to state that I can offer something different, and that’s why I got into the race.”
Young emphasizes that, thanks to his age, he does not hold any corporate connections or interests with any state industry that can be used as an influence on his voting record. He says he has also pledged not to accept any corporate endorsements or donations from outside groups, and supports term limits for both state and federal officials.
A platform Young champions is a tax incentive for trade schools and programs, which he says could encourage more jobs like welding and engineering to set up shop in southern West Virginia counties like Boone and Logan.
Another main piece of Young’s platform is reform of mental health care in order to combat the state’s drug epidemic in more positive than negative ways. He says a change is needed in the culture of “blaming victims instead of helping them.”
Young works as a cashier at the Walmart store in Hurricane.
In making his case for re-election, incumbent Joe Jeffries, also of Culloden, champions some of his legislative record since taking office, which includes voting against tax increases, legislation supporting easier fostering and adoption of children, legislation to make obtaining an occupational license easier and expanding access to career readiness by creating the “last dollar in” program that helps pay for community and technical college expenses.
If re-elected, Jeffries says he’d like to remove “burdensome” regulations and repeal the business and inventory tax to promote business growth in southern West Virginia, as well as ensuring coal mines stay open.
“As more businesses come to southern West Virginia, our counties and municipalities will have more of a revenue stream from more people getting back to work,” Jeffries said. “Having the income from sales tax will help bring our southern counties out of the hole.”
When asked what his top three legislative goals are, he named tax reform, such as removing personal property taxes on vehicles, boats, RVs, etc., legislation to promote business and repair of roads as his top priority.
Jeffries’ resume includes truck driver, volunteer firefighter, construction and oilfield worker. He graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.
Incumbent Zack Maynard, of Harts, currently serves as chair of the House’s Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services, which he lauded as one of his major accomplishments in spearheading the formation of the committee during his second year in office. He noted a $1,000 tax credit for volunteer fire departments as an accomplishment passed by the committee.
Other legislative accomplishments and sponsorships Maynard noted was a 5% pay raise for state employees, elimination of the Social Security income tax at the state level, promotion of the gas and coal industry, extended worker’s compensation fund and lead sponsor of a telehealth bill.
Looking forward, Maynard says he’d like southern West Virginia to be on par with northern West Virginia, but lamented that numerous improvements, such as infrastructure, need to be made before that can happen.
“We have the tools to compete,” Maynard said. “I think, me living in southern West Virginia, there’s a difference in Chapmanville, and Logan, and Harts and those areas than Jefferson County and Berkeley County and those places up north. So those places up north, they have a lot of this stuff, but for us, I think it’s still pushing the needle — getting cell service, getting our different internet accesses in here and really increasing the property value for our people. Because once we increase value, we have something to sell to the outside. Right now, in a lot of my district, I’m still fighting for access to water.”
Like Jeffries, Maynard said the state needs to cut the “burden” of certain taxes in order to keep people here to invest in the state.
“If we could look at slowly cutting some of the income tax in West Virginia, I think that would be very promising to just driving up those paychecks so people can bring home more money,” Maynard said, “but we’ve also got to be careful of not eliminating so much taxes out of our county government that we can’t run them. We’ve just got to make sure we do it the right way.”
Lastly, Maynard voiced his support for senior programs, making his case by noting the number of grandparents raising children in the state.
Maynard also serves on the House committees for Energy; Finance; Senior, Children and Family Issues; and Technology & Infrastructure.
West Virginia’s primary election is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 12. The top two vote-getters move on to the November general election.