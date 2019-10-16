20191016-put-jubilee
Dr. James R. Wright, left, founding pastor of Maranatha Fellowship, will appear Friday, Oct. 18, at the Alban Arts Center as part of the 12th annual WV Quartet Convention/Jubilee. He will dedicate his sermon to his late wife Sister First Lady Virginia Ruth Wright, right, who died in June.

 Submitted photo

St. ALBANS — The 12th annual WV Quartet Convention/Jubilee will be bigger than ever, featuring founding pastor of Maranatha Fellowship, Dr. James R. Wright.

Wright will appear for one night only — Friday, Oct. 18 — at the Alban Arts & Conference Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans.

The event is billed as “West Virginia’s largest gospel annual event.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear pink to honor Wright’s late wife, Sister First Lady Virginia Ruth Wright, who died in June. Pink was her favorite color. The evening service will be dedicated in her memory.

Admission is free. The evening concert begins at 5:30 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call 304-521-2140.

