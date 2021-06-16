The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The Putnam County Commission is receiving a grant of $175,000 for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Putnam County.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that he had awarded $5,417,239 in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program funds to 30 projects.

These funds will be used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community corrections programs.

The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody.

These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the W.Va. Department of Homeland Security’s Division of Administrative Services.

