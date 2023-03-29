CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has announced the award of 38 Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grant projects for Federal Fiscal Year 2022, worth $9,734,552 in total, for projects in 22 counties.
In Putnam County, the Town of Poca’s Laurel Avenue Sidewalk Extension design and construction phase is now fully funded, with $325,000 including the transportation and recreational trails grant and sponsor funding.
“We’ve learned that investing in our cities, towns, and beautiful parks is one of the best ways to attract tourists and improve the daily lives of our residents,” Justice said in a news release. “This program provides millions of dollars to make some of the best places in West Virginia more accessible, which will also enhance visitation throughout the state. The positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts, and I couldn’t be prouder to approve these well-deserved initiatives.”
The West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program are administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. These grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting, walking paths, rail trails and more.
