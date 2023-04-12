The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

POCA — Gov. Jim Justice will be on site at the Facing Hunger/Mountaineer Foodbank shared facility at 160 Jacobson Drive, Poca, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April, 12, for a dedication ceremony.

In 2021, Justice allocated remaining CARES Act funds — $1 million to each of the state’s two largest food banks, Facing Hunger Food Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank — to provide resources to better serve those facing food insecurity. Of that, $500,000 was provided to the shared facility in Poca, for the purchase of a large-scale combination cooler and freezer that would allow for proper cold storage.

