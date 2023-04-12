POCA — Gov. Jim Justice will be on site at the Facing Hunger/Mountaineer Foodbank shared facility at 160 Jacobson Drive, Poca, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April, 12, for a dedication ceremony.
In 2021, Justice allocated remaining CARES Act funds — $1 million to each of the state’s two largest food banks, Facing Hunger Food Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank — to provide resources to better serve those facing food insecurity. Of that, $500,000 was provided to the shared facility in Poca, for the purchase of a large-scale combination cooler and freezer that would allow for proper cold storage.
Today, this cooler freezer will be dedicated in honor of the governor.
“Today is continuing evidence to the longtime support of Governor Justice to the Foodbanks in West Virginia and our efforts to ensure that emergency food assistance can be provided to anyone without any limitation,” Cyndi Kirkhart, CEO Facing Hunger Foodbank, said in a news release. “The funding for this cooler allows us to be able to store and then distribute perishable product that we may not have had the same capacity to do, without this gift. We are grateful to the governor for his ongoing and strong support of feeding hungry West Virginians.”
Facing Hunger is a 501 (c)3 Non-Profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the largest hunger relief agency in the United States. The mission of Facing Hunger is to help feed hungry people by distributing nutritious food and grocery product through 252 pantry/agency network. Facing Hunger serves approximately 130,000 food insecure individuals, including over 37,000 children, in its service area of 12 West Virginia counties, 4 counties in northeastern Kentucky, as well as Lawrence County, Ohio. Visit www.facinghunger.org.
