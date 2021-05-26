The town of Poca knows how to throw a celebration, as the 2021 graduating class of Poca High School rolls through the streets on Saturday, May 22.
It served as a fun, informal preview to the pomp and circumstance of commencement on June 1.
Other Putnam County Schools graduations:
- Hurricane High School graduation is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at the Charleston Coliseum. The approximately 270 graduates will be allowed to bring 10 family members/guests for each graduate. Seating will be socially distanced.
- Winfield High School will its senior breakfast, graduation practice and graduation ceremony on Friday, May 28.
- Buffalo High School's graduation is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27.