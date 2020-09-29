HUNTINGTON — Prestera Center for Mental Health Services has been awarded a five-year federal grant for workforce support, according to a news release.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services's Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has awarded a total of $2.5 million over five years for workforce support for individuals with substance use disorders who are considering treatment, in treatment and/or in recovery. Prestera Center is one of eight projects nationally to be awarded funding.
Adults across Prestera’s eight counties in West Virginia who are recovering from substance use disorders and who need employment assistance may participate in the Workforce Support program. Cabell, Clay, Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne County residents are eligible to participate.
Prestera Center’s Workforce Support will provide career evaluation; assistance with building resumes, developing job skills and job placement; and vocational case management to ensure that individuals have a career path that allows independent living and reinforces long-term recovery. Improving social determinants of health, including safe, decent, affordable, drug-free housing, tobacco and vaping cessation and training that leads to careers that pay a livable wage with good benefits are the focus. The goal is to increase the number of individuals in treatment and recovery who are living independently and supported by consistent, full-time, gainful, competitive employment.
Partners for this project include Marshall University for the project evaluation, Coalfield Development Corporation for career training programs, the Robert C. Byrd Center for Flexible Manufacturing for career training programs, area businesses, Workforce West Virginia and the Jobs and Hope programs offered by the state of West Virginia and others.
For additional information about the new workforce support program for individuals living with substance use, contact CEO Karen Yost at Karen.Yost@prestera.org.