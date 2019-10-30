Mother Nature, as we all know, can be a little unpredictable at times. Just a few days ago, I watched a soccer game while dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, yet I was still too hot. When I watched this week’s game, I wore a hat and coat, had an umbrella by my side and was still cold enough to need gloves.
I guess we can’t complain — we should expect colder weather at this time of year and the drop in temperature was forecast — although even the best forecasters sometimes get it wrong.
Thirty-two years ago, back in England, the BBC had a famous weather forecaster called Michael Fish. Early in the week ending Oct. 17, 1987, his forecast on TV suggested there might be a storm brewing toward the end of the week but, on Thursday, Oct. 15, he told his audience that it was a false alarm and there was no need to worry.
Anyone who saw that broadcast would have believed this last forecast was correct. Most of Britain was enjoying a cool day with very light winds and the barometric pressure was showing little change. A weather depression was drifting slowly toward the north and there was no reason for anyone to feel worried, even though there was a deepening depression over the Bay of Biscay to the south of the country.
This latest depression began to move north. During the morning the BBC issued warnings of the possibility of gales at sea to the south of the country. By 10:30 that night, they were telling ships that the wind could reach force 10 on the Beaufort scale — that is between 55 and 63 miles an hour — but they were still not giving warnings other than the possibility of heavy rain for inland areas. Most people went to bed completely unaware of what was about to happen, although many forecasters were starting to become worried by the increasing strength of the storm and its rapid movement toward the northeast.
It reached land on the far southwestern tip of England and very rapidly moved north and east across the middle and south of the country. The first warning that this was something unusual was an unusually fast rise in temperature as the warm air at the storm front approached. This was followed by the wind increasing, with gusts of 80 miles an hour that persisted for up to four hours. The worse effects were felt across the southeast corner of the country with some winds measuring at least 120 miles an hour. Even stronger gusts may have occurred, but most of the instruments for measuring the wind speed were electronic and the storm caused massive widespread disruption to the electricity supply lines.
Power lines were not the only things affected. There was evidence that several tornadoes touched down and it was estimated that at least 15 million trees, many of them old and famous, were destroyed. The town of Sevenoaks, in Kent, dates back over 1,000 years and had seven mature oak trees on the main street, six of these were uprooted by the wind while the symbolic circle of trees on Chanctonbury Ring, a prehistoric hill fort dating back at least 300 years before Jesus’ birth, lost about 80% of their number.
Communications were disrupted all over the southern half of the country because of fallen trees lying across roads and railroad lines. Some of these fell across buildings and parked vehicles, further adding to the chaos and confusion, especially in London where many trees were felled at Kew Gardens, in Hyde Park and several of the Capital’s other green places.
Naturally it was not just the trees that were affected. Power lines were down everywhere, not only cutting supplies, but also causing short circuits and overheating of generating equipment. Faced with a worsening situation, the power companies were forced to shut down supplies for the whole of the southeast of the country, including London, for the first time since WWII, and hundreds of thousands of people were left with no electricity.
Thousands of buildings were damaged. Many lost their roofs while advertisement hoardings crashed down, windows were smashed by debris and some buildings collapsed. Many small boats were wrecked at their moorings while at least two big ships were driven aground by the fury of the storm. The next day, the BBC could only broadcast from makeshift studios and the London stock exchange was forced to close because it had no power and most of the brokers couldn’t get there.
Along with structural damage, there was a human cost to the disaster as well. At least 22 people died as a direct result of the storm and the insurance claims are said to have been in the region of $2.5 billion.
Some of the damage was irreplaceable and the authorities did not try. Shanklin Pier on the Isle of Wight, a famous tourist attraction, was completely wrecked and has never been replaced. A lot of new trees were planted while others, felled by the storm but still living, were allowed to re-grow from where they lay. Dead trees were also allowed to stay where they were if they were not a hazard so that scientists could study how nature repaired itself after such an event.
It’s not known how many animals were affected by the storm but one species, wild boar, which were extinct in the wild in Britain, escaped from captivity and have since re-established themselves in woodlands across the south of England.
The Great Storm of ’87, as it is called, was unexpected. It is said to have been the worst storm in Britain for 284 years and forecasters predict it could be another 200 years before a similar one occurs. On the other hand, it could come tomorrow because, as I said at the beginning of this piece, forecasters can sometimes be wrong.