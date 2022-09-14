BUFFALO, W.Va. — Gritt’s Fun Farm, a six-week fall festival in Buffalo, West Virginia, will return for the autumn season Saturday, Sept. 17, and continue through Oct. 30.
The Fun Farm features 300 acres of farm land and nearly 30 attractions, including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn mazes, apple cannons, zipline rides and more. New attractions will be available during the upcoming season, such as the “Gritt’s GOAT-el” and Grain Train, Spookley The Square Pumpkin visits and live entertainment every Saturday and Sunday.
Gritt’s Fun Farm hours of operation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays (Back 40 attractions open at 4 p.m.) and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online to save $2 per ticket and guarantee admission. Tickets can be purchased at www.grittsfarm.com. Information regarding booking parties, company events and school field trips is also available on the website.
Online tickets are free for children 2 and younger. Online general admission tickets are $16.95 each for Saturday and Sunday admission and $12.95 each for Thursday and Friday admission. The “Gramps & Grannies” senior admission fee is $9.50.
For organization outings, admission is $13.95 per person on Saturdays and Sundays and $10.95 apiece on Thursdays and Fridays. Season passes are available for $39.95.
Gritt’s Fun Farm is located at 864 Gritt Road in Buffalo. For more information, email events@grittsfarm.com or call 304-937-2565, ext. 2.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.