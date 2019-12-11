NITRO — Nitro city officials and members of the Nitro Historic Commission broke ground on Monday, Dec. 2, for a Doughboy Monument located along the westbound side of Interstate 64 in Putnam County.
The City of Nitro’s Doughboy monument, designed by local landscape architect Laura Cox, will be seen by over 60,000 travelers a day on Interstate 64, right before the Nitro exit. The project is a joint adventure of the Nitro City Council and the Nitro Historic Commission
“The monument will generate an awareness of the city’s unique history of how the country came together to fill a need for our soldiers overseas in World War I,” Dave Casebolt, Mayor of Nitro, said in a news release.
The town owes its existence to World War I. The name Nitro derives from nitrocellulose, the main ingredient in smokeless gunpowder. Its name was selected by the US government because of the establishment there, during World War I, of a large federal plant for the manufacture of explosives. By the time of the armistice, the plant was producing about 100,000 pounds of high explosives daily.
Nitro, which lies partially in Putnam and Kanawha counties, is now known as “a Living Memorial to World War I.”
The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2020. When completed, the monument, including the Doughboy statue and base, will be nearly 30 feet tall.