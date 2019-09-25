20190925-put-dayofcaring-01

This crew from Dynamic Physical Therapy of Kanawha City assisted in finishing a walking trail at Ridenour Lake in Nitro on United Way’s Day of Caring on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Pictured, from left, are Dave Ellis (Nitro volunteer), Tracy Toler (director, Friends of Ridenour), Jim McSparin (Nitro resident), Dynamic Physical Therapy employees, Scott Bodden, Ian Rebrook, Ricki Fisher, Andrew Wright, Alicia Bodden, Corey Rueckert, Cara Vandale, Whitney Elswick, Lindsey Ruecker and Matt Batts. Not pictured: Melissa Creel, Seth Taylor and Casey Adcock.

 Courtesy of Joe Stevens

NITRO — A crew from Dynamic Physical Therapy of Kanawha City assisted in finishing a walking trail at Ridenour Lake in Nitro on the United Way’s Day of Caring, on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

