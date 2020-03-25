For most of her life, Candice Watts worked in an office.
Her most recent office job was working as a chiropractic assistant in Huntington — a great job she liked, but wasn’t in love with (a feeling many people can relate to).
On the side, Watts spent her time dedicated to something she was truly passionate about — caring for pets.
Through the use of an online pet care service app called Rover, Watts was able to obtain small jobs walking dogs and pet sitting.
“I had a nice job with wonderful people, but I loved being outside all day with the dogs and the cats,” she said. “It made me feel so much better.”
It was because of these feelings that about a year and a half ago, Watts decided to branch out on her own and make her side gig her main one with the creation of MickSparkins Pet Care.
“I honestly had never imagined that I’d do this,” said Watts, 32, of Huntington. “I never imagined I’d own my own business.”
In recent years, stories like Watts’ are becoming more and more frequent as the need for pet care services like hers increase.
According to Grand View Research, an India- and U.S.-based market research and consulting company, the global pet care industry is projected to increase by roughly $71 billion over the next decade.
This growth is attributed to a number of factors, including pet owners’ desire to treat their pets like they are a member of the family.
This means that people are taking into account what they feed their animals and looking for the best, healthiest option. They’re also looking at their pets’ overall well-being and finding ways to ensure its not left home alone all day, which is where services like MickSparkins Pet Care and Rover come in.
In the Tri-State alone, Kristin Sandberg, a PR manager with Rover, said more than 4,000 pet owners, dog sitters and walkers have joined the Rover community.
“Rover exists to eliminate the most common barriers to pet parenthood,” Sandberg said. “Whether you work long hours, travel often for work or simply want to ensure that your furry family member is getting much needed exercise, Rover’s services — including sitting, dog walking, drop-in visits and doggy daycare — make it easier for pet parents to access trusted pet care.
“Additionally, as pets become key members of our families, pet parents are looking for different ways to ensure that their pet is getting the care they deserve, similar to that of child care.”
Watts said she agrees and finds that her services make it easier for everyone who wants a pet to have one.
“I get a lot of professionals,” Watts said. “A lot of people who are working throughout the day and want someone to be home with their pets and take them on walks throughout the day.”
That was Sara Allman to a T.
With a full-time job and two small kids to care for at home, when she added a second dog to her family about a year ago, she knew she was going to need some help.
“I knew a happy dog is an exercised dog, and I wasn’t going to be able to do it the way I wanted to be able to let the dog outside and exercise and run. I needed someone to stop by while I’m at work and take the dog out for a walk and give her some exercise and some fresh air, which just helps everyone be happy and settled,” she said.
Allman said she’s been using MickSparkins’ services for about a year to have her new pup walked during the week and could not be happier.
“There is a lot going on between kids and a full-time job and the home, and if you come home to wild, overexcited animals that are eating everything, tearing everything apart, begging to go outside it’s just — it’s a lot to take on,” she said. “But when you come home, and everyone has been exercised, and they’re healthy and they’re happy — and then anything more that you give them is just icing on the cake.”
Dog walking isn’t Watts’ only service. Her business also offers drop-in visits as well as overnight pet care, a service that Angela Cory, 38, of Huntington, utilizes frequently.
Cory said her family includes a 150-pound male Great Dane named Kramer, who needs looking after when the family goes on vacation or spends a weekend away from home.
Cory said the family tried boarding Kramer several years back when they away, but the experience made him nervous and just wasn’t a good fit.
“It wasn’t that he wasn’t well taken care of, but being away from home in a new place really seemed to stress him out,” Cory said. “And you just don’t want to cause your pet to feel stressed when you’re gone, which is why what Candice (Watts) offers is so great. The pets are already at ease: They’re in their own environment, they’re in their own neighborhood walking, and they know what to expect, which makes it so much easier for the pet as well as the family.”
While the increase in the pet care industry has paved the way for new enterprises, it has also changed the way other pet services are being offered.
When Erik Johnson, owner of Howliday Inn Suites & Treat Pet Resort, opened his pet boarding facility in Hurricane, West Virginia, in 2012, he decided that pets boarded at his kennel would have rooms, not cages.
“I try to make it more like a home environment instead of like a shelter,” he said.
Johnson said the animals boarded at his facility gets their own 5-by-7 room, which is equipped with a webcam for the owners to check in at their leisure.
“I think it’s important,” he said. “People going on vacation want to know that their dog is well taken care of in a nice environment.”
The rooms also have windows to allow in natural light, as well as half doors to prevent the animals from feeling like they’re in an enclosed space.
As an owner of eight dogs as well, Johnson said he knows just how much a part of the family pets can be and treats the pets he is entrusted with boarding as if they were his own.
This same type of atmosphere can be found at Dogwood Boarding in Culloden, which opened a little over three years ago.
Prior to opening Dogwood, owner Odana Chaney said she was working at a veterinarian’s office and was frequently taking her clients’ pets home with her.
“Clients would go out of town, and no boarding facility could take their animals because of their medical needs, and we (at the office) would work something out among ourselves to take care of their pets,” she said.
Because of the growing need for pet care services, Chaney was able to create her own business based on what she was doing on the side of her full-time job.
In addition to boarding, Chaney also runs a doggy day care where owners can drop off their pets for the day in order to ensure they are walked, fed and played with while the owners are at work.
Chaney said this service is especially popular with her single clients who work during the day.
“I feel that as single people develop their own version of a family, which may be a dog or two, you just can’t leave a dog alone home the same hours you work as a single person with nobody there to come home and let them out and be with them, so they bring them to me,” she said.
As the pet industry continues to grow over the next decade, it’s likely that boarding faculties like Dogwood and Howliday Inn as well as service like MickSparkins will be in high demand, making it easier for people to turn their passion for pets into successful businesses.