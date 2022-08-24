White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta, right, speaks during an event at PROACT (Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care and Treatment) on Aug. 18 in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Local resources to abate the opioid epidemic were viewed through a national lens Thursday.
Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, toured the PROACT (Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care and Treatment) facility Thursday and rode along with Huntington’s Quick Response Team. Earlier this week, Gupta made visits throughout West Virginia to explain points of President Joe Biden’s plan to respond to the opioid and overdose epidemics.
Gupta, who once served as the state health commissioner and as health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said he was able to speak with individuals who have experienced overdoses and face both challenges and opportunities every day. He said it was valuable to hear from the front lines and bring that information back to the nation’s capital.
“Those discussions that I participated in with individuals helped me further understand the challenges a person faces every single day,” he said. “And that’s what I carry back to Washington, D.C., with me, that’s what I carry back to the White House with me, is that folks that are seeing these challenges, how can we help them?”
Huntington and Cabell County have great programs in place to help residents with substance use disorder, Gupta said. The area has attracted as many resources as it can, and some progress has been made.
“While we’re making progress, I think there’s so much more also to do, and the City of Huntington is right there in the forefront of addressing this,” Gupta added.
During his visit to PROACT, Gupta held a roundtable discussion with local leaders, such as Director of the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy Dr. Matt Christiansen, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, Director of the Mayor’s Council of Public Health and Drug Control Policy Jan Rader, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and former Marshall football coach Bobby Pruett.
Williams asked Gupta for advice on creating and funding an abatement program for substance use disorder.
The mayor noted the city being “disappointed” about the recent ruling in a lawsuit between the city and Cabell County against opioid manufacturers AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Federal Judge for the District of Southern West Virginia David A. Faber ruled in favor of the manufacturers. The city and county have filed an appeal.
Earlier this year, Rader stepped in to lead the Mayor’s Council of Public Health Drug Control Policy, which Williams said he challenged to create a strategy to fund an abatement program “to assure that this never, ever happens again.”
Gupta said when the federal government reviews monies, substance use and addiction are at the center of that. Other agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development or the Department of Education, also bring resources.
Lyn O’Connell, the associate director for the division of addiction sciences at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said Gupta is the third director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy to visit Huntington. She said she hopes he recognizes that local leaders have “done a lot with little” and Huntington has consistently striven to find resources.
“I hope that he recognizes that we could do a lot more with additional resources and continued federal support,” O’Connell said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
