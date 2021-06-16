CHARLESTON — Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam has announced that Dr. Andrew Blackwood will join the organization as its new executive director.
Blackwood will assume the role held by Shawn Means for the past three decades, according to a news release from Habitat. Means announced his retirement in January.
In this senior leadership role, effective July 1, Blackwood will advance the organization’s local housing initiatives by providing overall strategic direction and management of Habitat’s multiple programs, which includes oversight of fundraising, construction, donor and volunteer relations, and daily office operations.
“While my background is somewhat non-traditional, my diverse collection of experiences prepares me well to think resourcefully and unconventionally to build strong relationships that are well-suited for Habitat for Humanity and the community in which it serves,” Blackwood said in the release.
Blackwood has earned degrees from the University of Charleston, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia University in mathematics, psychology, and education leadership. His professional experience includes 16 years as executive director of the National Youth Science Foundation and 13 years as a mathematics professor at WVU Institute of Technology.
At the National Youth Science Foundation, Blackwood was the longest-serving director of the National Youth Science Camp, led the effort to acquire and develop the National Youth Science Center near Davis in Tucker County, and served on numerous state-wide STEM-education committees. He also developed and implemented grants to provide expanded STEM programs to students throughout the state.
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam helps families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.
Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.