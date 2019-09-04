Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity
CHARLESTON - Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam is once again offering the public a series of classes that will teach anyone how to be a successful, lifelong homeowner. It is called the Master Homeowner Program, and it is the only one of its kind in the country offering a specialized certificate upon completion of the entire course. It was developed right here in West Virginia with the needs of Habitat for Humanity homebuyers in mind, but it's open to anyone.
Home maintenance costs can add up fast. However, people can save money doing the upkeep themselves, and the sense of pride that homeowners get from taking matters into their own hands lasts a lifetime. For someone who does not want to do the work, knowing how it should be done is just as important for getting the results one expects from a contractor.
"If you know how a job is done, but you don't want to do it yourself, you can still make sure the job is done right. Our classes teach you what you need to know," said Janie Hamilton, Master Homeowner program coordinator.
Master Homeowner Program classes are held at Habitat for Humanity's community center located at 815 Court St. in Charleston. There are nine classes in the course covering all possible issues of home ownership, and also a nine-week financial course that teaches budgeting and money management. If the whole program does not suit someone, then he or she has the option of taking individual classes.
For dates and more information on each class that is offered, visit https://hfhkp.org/.