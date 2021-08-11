HUNTINGTON — A statue of Huntington and Marshall University legend Hal Greer is set to be unveiled during homecoming weekend this fall.
The university’s Board of Governors approved naming the corner of 18th Street and 3rd Avenue as Hal Greer Memorial Plaza on Friday following an executive session. The plaza will be home to the statue of Greer.
Friday’s meeting was held at Glade Springs Resort for the yearly board retreat.
The statue was originally set to be unveiled in 2020, but pandemic-related delays at the foundry and the pandemic itself caused the university, along with Greer’s family, to decide to push back the unveiling.
Marshall will celebrate homecoming the weekend of Oct. 9.
The statue of Greer is being designed by Huntington native Frederick Hightower Sr.
Hightower said the sculpture will stand 7 1/2 feet tall and will feature Greer shooting his trademark one-handed jumper in his No. 16 Marshall uniform. The statue will stand at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 18th Street near the Cam Henderson Center.
The idea for a statue came after Greer’s death in 2018. Greer is one of the university’s all-time greats (1955-58), with career totals of 1,377 points, 765 rebounds and 54.5% shooting. He was part of the 1956 Mid-American Conference championship team that was Marshall’s first NCAA Tournament participant. He was an All Mid-American Conference performer in 1957 and 1958 whose No. 16 jersey was retired by Marshall.
He was also the first Black scholarship student-athlete.
The board also saw another former Marshall athlete be sworn in to serve as a board member.
Chad Pennington was virtually sworn in by West Virginia Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison, along with new study body representative Alyssa Parks and faculty representative Robin Conley Riner, professor of anthropology.
In other business, the board approved use of general revenue funds to front the cost of renovations to the Shewey Athletics Building locker rooms. The university will provide more than $760,000 that the Big Green Foundation, the athletic fundraising arm, will repay once the funds are raised, said interim Athletic Director Jeff O’Malley. The total project is more than $1.9 million, and includes new floors and bathrooms.
The football locker rooms were last updated in 2017 after a donation from former player and current NFL defensive end Vinny Curry.
The board also approved a positive investment report and heard a report from interim provost Avi Mukherjee on enrollment.
He said enrollment from metro and out-of-state students is improving, as well as online enrollment, all of which will pad the budget as the university recruits in-state students.