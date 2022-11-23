The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Buffalo’s Chloe Hale led her team to the best volleyball season in school history.

 TIM CUNNINGHAM | WVAP

CHARLESTON — The best volleyball season in the history of Buffalo High School didn’t result in a Class A state championship, but there was no denying what Chloe Hale did for the Bison.

The senior masher for head coach Barry Clendenin not only helped Buffalo to a schoolrecord 45 wins, but the Bison advanced to the state finals for the first time in school history before being swept by Williamstown.

