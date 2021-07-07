Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this year’s Female Gamer of the Year to Abigail Fowler of the Hurricane High School track and soccer teams.
Fowler has been a standout on the soccer field and on the track team, which has earned her the Gamer of the Year award. The award recognizes not only athletic accomplishment, but also academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Four-year starter for the Hurricane High School soccer team, Fowler was part of the top defensive units in the state. She was a two-time first team All-State, a two-time MSAC All-Conference team, a two-time WV Defender of the Year, a two-time Region IV Player of the Year, an All-State Honorable Mention, and on the All-Kanawha Valley team. She was a member of the 2018 soccer State Championship team that ended the season with a 17-2-3 record. In 2019, she aided her team to 19 shutouts and ended the season as regional champs with a 19-3 record.
“Abby Fowler is the kind of person who does the right thing when no one is looking and there are no accolades to be earned. She has the respect of both her teammates and her coaches, and it’s this attitude that sets her apart as a genuinely great athlete,” said Head Coach Shelley Young.
Fowler was Hurricane’s top sprinter since she was a freshman. She has placed every year at the State Track meet. In 2018, she was a member of the 2nd place 4x200 meter relay and the 6th place 4x400 meter relay. In 2019, she was a member of the 4th place 4x100 and the 2nd place 4x200 meter relay. This season she placed 1st place in the 200m run and 1st place in the 4x100 meter relay at MSAC and she placed second in the 200m run, placed first in the 4x100 meter relay, and placed first in the 4x200 meter relay at Regionals. She was the anchor of the 4x100 relay team at the state meet, placing 2nd with a personal record time of 50.38. She also was the anchor for the 4x200 relay team which placed 2nd with a personal record time of 1:45.32.
“Abby is an ideal student athlete. She excels in the classroom and athletics and has risen to become a leader and captain on the track team. Not only does she lead by example, but she also finds a way to encourage and push her teammates, all while being one of the nicest people you will meet,” said Head Coach Jeremy Sargent.
Outside of sports, Fowler is a 4.0 student and a member of the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She was named as one of the finalists for Most Valuable Redskins at her high school. Fowler has committed to play soccer at West Virginia Wesleyan this fall. She will study elementary education with a minor in special education.