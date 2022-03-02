Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to junior Caitlynn Ash of the St. Albans High School wrestling team.
Female wrestling is the fastest-growing sport in the United States, partially due to states adding girls wrestling sanctioned events and colleges adding women’s wrestling as a sponsored sport.
Ash of St. Albans has hopes to be part of one of the women’s college wrestling teams. As just a freshman, she participated in the first-ever WV girls state wrestling tournament. She went 4-0 and earned the title of State Champ in the 111# weight class. Last year she came runner-up, but she came back this season stronger and more determined than ever. She went undefeated this year, beating Savannah Sellers from Musselman in the Semi Finals (7-4) and then went on to beat Jillian Timberlake from Musselman in the Finals (2:14) to earn her the State Champ title in the 115# weight class.
Ash has a record of 25-15, and the highlight of her season has been winning the state championship and placing third at the Black Eagle Invitational.
“Caitlynn Ash has worked harder in the practice room this year than she ever has. Now that she’s a two-time state champion and one-time runner up, she’s shown with hard work and determination she can accomplish anything. Myself and our coaching staff are proud to be part of her journey,” said head coach Daren Gilfilen.
Ash began wrestling when she was in the sixth grade with her older sister. She fell in love with the sport immediately.
“I love the bond with my teammates and the discipline it gives us,” she said.
She is thankful for her coaches because they push her just as hard as they push the boys. Ash has one high school season left, but she hopes to continue her wrestling career at the collegiate level. She plans to study sports medicine.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
