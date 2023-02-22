Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to senior Caitlynn Ash of the St. Albans wrestling team.
The St. Albans wrestling team finished runner-up at the Region 3 tournament with 155 points. They will be sending nine wrestlers onto the state tournament next weekend at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Among the qualifiers is senior Ash, who finished 4th at regionals.
Ash has had a phenomenal career. She won the Girls State Championship title in 2020, 2022, and 2023. She finished runner-up in 2021.
This year’s tournament was held at the ELITE Sports Center in Parkersburg. She competed in the 132-pound weight class against 12 other competitors. She defeated Keira Gladden (Martinsburg) by way of pin in 1:31. In the quarter finals she defeated Rylee Wilson (Musselman) by way of pin in 1:10. She defeated Gracie Hutchinson (Huntington) by way of pin in 1:26 in the Championship.
“She works as hard as any kid I’ve ever coached. She never complains, just does what’s asked of her. I have no doubt she will excel at the next level. She is one of the most decorated athletes in St. Albans school history,” said Daren Gilfilen.
Ash started wrestling in sixth grade with her sister and loved it. She is thankful for all the support she has had over the years. She is extra grateful for her teammate Matthew McAfee. He is always encouraging her and pushing her in practice.
Ash hopes to continue her wrestling career into college.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
