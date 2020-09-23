Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week, Audrey Hall of Hurricane High School cross country team.
Hall, just a sophomore, has started out on top for the Redskins’ again this year in the first meet of the season on Sept. 5. The St. Mary’s Medical Center XC Festival is one of the largest meets in the state, with 110 female runners and 25 teams represented. Audrey took second place overall with a time of 20:23, beating her sixth-place finish in 2019. Hurricane finished strong as a team, placing fifth overall.
With this just being her second year of running on the high school stage, Hall is surely making a name for herself, currently ranked sixth in the state in AAA. She finished her freshman season placing eighth in the State meet with a remarkable 19:36. Audrey has high hopes for this season as well.
“My goal is to make it to states again this year and beat my personal record of 19:20,” she said.
Hall began running when she was in sixth grade. When she thought about her success she’s experienced, Hall attributes her success to her dedication to running and her supportive parents who are always there for her. Her success as a freshman was outstanding with top performances at each meet. Another noteworthy finish, in addition to her outstanding eighth place in the 2019 state meet, was when Audrey took second place at the regionals and the MSAC conference meet with a time of 19:41.
Coach Eric Cooper said, “Her dedication and work ethic is outstanding. I think sometimes people think hard work comes easy to the better runners, but I can tell you that training was tough for her this spring and summer with all the uncertainty. Motivation was tough. But she holds herself to such a high standard that she found a way to put the work in, and she has picked up where she left off last year as one of the top runners in the state.”
Coach Danielle DiDomenico echoed those statements and added, “Audrey has this level of competitiveness and perseverance that truly sets her apart from the rest of the runners.”
Coach Cooper went on to say, “Watching her will give you chills just by how competitive she is and how tough she is.”
Audrey has a notable 4.13 GPA and is also a member of the track team and student council.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and Putnam Herald.