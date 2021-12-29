Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to sophomore Matalee Barnett of the Teays Valley Christian high school basketball team.
TVCS has had a phenomenal start to their season. They are currently 9-2. Their latest wins have been against Elk Valley Christian (48-42), Calvary Baptist Academy (64-35), Van Junior-Senior High School (54-40), Ohio Valley Christian (87-17), and Grace Christian (57-44). The team is proving to be a competitive contender for the WV Christian Athletic Tournament this season.
“We’ve learned to play like a team more. It’s not about just one person, it’s about everybody,” said Barnett, who is the team’s lead scorer.
Barnett recently set a new single-game scoring record of 47 points against Ohio Valley Christian. She is currently averaging 26 points and 4 assists per game.
“This young lady, just being a sophomore, is learning and developing into a leader on and off the court. I am thankful to have the opportunity to share in her life as a player and as a young lady. If she continues to put God first and respect the talent He has given her, she will achieve great things,” said head coach Mike Ramsey.
It is her goal to hit 1,000 career points before she graduates.
Barnett has been playing basketball since she was just 3 years old. She has always enjoyed the flow of the game and being challenged by the sport because there is always something she can do to improve. She attributes her success to her training in the off season with Elias Beacom. When she is not playing basketball, she is also a member of the school’s softball team. She hopes to play basketball at the collegiate level when she graduates.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
